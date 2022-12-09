Baby dies at Vancouver hospital two days after being shot by father; mother remains hospitalized

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A 6-month-old baby has died two days after he was shot by his father in an apparent murder-suicide in Salmon Creek, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the boy, whose name has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital early Friday morning. Police said his mother and family were able to be with him.

Officers responded on Wednesday at around 3:20 p.m. to the area of NW 152nd Street and NW 4th Place in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of Vancouver. The woman caller told 911 operators her husband, 42-year-old David E. Stansbury, Jr., had just shot their infant child, shot her, and then shot himself.

Arriving deputies made their way into the home and found three people on the ground with gunshot wounds.

Both the woman and the infant were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Stansbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

SEE ALSO: Vancouver father who attempted to kill wife, baby before shooting self, identified by police

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the woman remained hospitalized in critical condition. An update on her condition was not provided Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.