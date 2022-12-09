Family of Tigard man killed by police releases body camera footage.

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – The family of a man killed by police has released footage from the June shooting following a grand jury decision to clear the two officers involved of any wrongdoing.

According to police, around 12:50 a.m. June 18, officers tried to pull over Derrick Dewayne Clark, 24, of Tigard, for suspected driving under the influence. Clark refused to stop, leading officers on a chase before crashing his vehicle into a ditch.

In the released body camera footage, you can see following the crash, Clark begins running from his car, away from officers. An officer is then seen firing shots.

Derrick Clark and Sarah Miles. (Family of Derrick Clark)

Following the investigation by the Oregon Department of Justice regarding deadly force and the clearing of the officers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Udland released a statement including the following:

“The basic facts were as follows: On a dark and rainy evening of June 18, 2022, Trooper Cole and Detective Ferguson were driving their official police vehicles when each attempted to pull over Mr. Clark for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants. Mr. Clark evaded them at a high speed and ended up driving his car into a ditch. Both Detective Ferguson and Trooper Cole gave Mr. Clark verbal instructions to show his hands and to put his hands up. Mr. Clark did not comply and had a firearm visible in his right hand as he got out of his car and took off running. He raised the weapon in the air at one point as he was fleeing. Both Detective Ferguson and Trooper Cole fired multiple shots toward Mr. Clark.”

Clark’s mother, Sarah Miles, said while the released footage is difficult to watch, it’s important for, “the sake of transparency to release it to the public.”

Miles’ attorney, Sarah Miles, J. Ashlee Albies of Portland, commented on the death of Clark following the release of the footage Friday.

“It’s clear that Derrick Clark was no threat to police officers when they began shooting at him,” Albies said. “I think a valid question here is would police have shot at Derrick Clark as he was running away if he had been white?”

As usual following a grand jury’s decision in an officer-involved shooting, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum released a statement.

“This was obviously a tragic incident that everyone wishes had not happened,” Rosenblum said. “I want to thank Clackamas County grand jurors for their service as well as the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments for their thorough investigation.”

The family of Clark has said they intend to file a lawsuit on behalf of Clark’s estate.

The graphic footage is available to view here.

