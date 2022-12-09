On the Go with Joe at ScanFair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!

ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts.

A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!

You can buy tickets online, and tickets are valid for both days.

For more information about ScanFair, click here.

A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.