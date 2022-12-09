On the Go with Joe at ScanFair
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!
ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts.
You can buy tickets online, and tickets are valid for both days.
