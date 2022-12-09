On the Go with Joe at ScanFair

A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!
By Joe Vithayathil
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:02 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!

ScanFair is happening Saturday and Sunday at the Oregon Convention Center. The festival will include traditional food and drink vendors, an entertainment program focused on cultural heritage, game, activities, and crafts.

A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!

You can buy tickets online, and tickets are valid for both days.

For more information about ScanFair, click here.

A festival is bringing Scandinavia to Portland this weekend!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Vancouver father attempts to kill wife, baby before turning gun on himself.
Baby dies at Vancouver hospital two days after being shot by father; mother remains hospitalized
Scene image
Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
12 Days of Holiday Trivia on FOX 12: Day 2
12 Days of Holiday Trivia on FOX 12: Day 2
More than 8,600 illegal marijuana plants were destroyed after investigators found them during a...
Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws