Lots more rain through Saturday, then much drier

It’s been a wet/cold day across the region as a Pacific cold front moved onshore. A chilly east wind kept Portland in the 30s most of the day and freezing rain made it right to the eastern edge of the metro area (hills around Troutdale). That cold east wind disappears this evening and we’ll see just scattered showers at times overnight. Snow sticks down to around 2,000′ in the foothills of the Cascades. 2-8″ of snow has fallen in the Columbia River Gorge just east of the metro area, along with freezing rain in spots. Temperatures gradually warm there in the next 24 hours.

A 2nd weather system moves inland tomorrow for a wet end to the workweek. After scattered morning showers, a steady and cold rain picks up all through the afternoon and evening. It’ll be a sloppy/wet Friday evening commute. Even though the chilly east wind will be back tomorrow evening, temperatures in the Gorge should remain near/above freezing for no impacts to river-level highways out there.

Showers continue Saturday and Sunday, but we’ll see sunbreaks at times over the weekend too; pretty typical December showery stuff.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Beginning Monday we enter a different weather pattern. Cooler, with increasingly gusty and cold east wind. By mid-late week, temperatures may struggle to hit 40 degrees even under sunny skies…brrr! We may go all of next week without any rain.

