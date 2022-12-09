Police: 1 person dead after disturbance in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Centennial neighborhood on Friday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said one person has died, but did not say how they died. There’s no word at this time if any arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives will be leading the investigation.

Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed westbound but eastbound traffic will be open while police are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

