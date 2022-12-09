Police: 1 person dead after disturbance in SE Portland

Police Lights
Police Lights(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:38 PM PST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Centennial neighborhood on Friday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 17100 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Police said one person has died, but did not say how they died. There’s no word at this time if any arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives will be leading the investigation.

Southeast Powell Boulevard is closed westbound but eastbound traffic will be open while police are on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Clark County health officials recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces
Ambulance Light
One lane of Hwy 26 back open after serious head-on crash west of Banks
Vancouver father attempts to kill wife, baby before turning gun on himself.
Baby dies at hospital two days after being shot by father in Vancouver; mother remains hospitalized
Scene image
Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland