Portland hospitals now at crisis standards of care for all patients, OHSU announces

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland area hospitals have now implemented crisis standards of care for adults as well as pediatric patients, OHSU announced on Friday.

This follows continuing “extreme” strain on hospitals statewide as well as in the metro area, and includes Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, OHSU Health and Providence, OHSU said.

“Crisis standards of care are activated when patient care resources are severely limited; the number of patients presenting for care exceeds capacity; and there is no option to transfer patients to other acute or critical care facilities,” OHSU said. “The Portland metro area health systems have met those criteria.”

This announcement for adult standards of care follows the Nov. 21 announcement about pediatric care.

RELATED: Clark County health officials recommend wearing masks in indoor public spaces

“Regional hospitals will work together as a team to provide beds where they are available to patients in need of care,” OHSU said. “Some surgeries will be postponed to create more patient capacity.”

The crisis standards for the metro area will ensure people in Portland as well as those living in small and rural communities are all able to access critical care during this time.

OHSU said crisis standards of care are defined by the Oregon Health Authority and does include a framework to equitably allocate recourse if there are more patients needing lifesaving care than can be treated, but emphasized that they are not making triage decisions at this time, and asked the community to help avoid such a situation.

RELATED: Oregon hospitals battle surge ‘never seen before,’ health officials say

“As more people become hospitalized, we ask the community to practice all the measures that were emphasized during the pandemic: wear masks in indoor settings, avoid contact with those who are sick, wash hands frequently, clean and disinfect surfaces and stay up to date on all routine vaccinations, including flu shots and COVID-19 boosters,” OHSU said.

The statement also warned that patients may have longer emergency department wait times than normal, appointments with doctors may be harder to make and asked people to call their primary care provider for non-emergency needs as a first step.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.