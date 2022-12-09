Portland Winterhawks prepare to host 24th annual ‘Teddy Bear Toss’

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the most wonderful game of the year for the Portland Winterhawks – the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss will be on the coliseum ice Saturday night against Seattle.

The Winterhawks have been playing awfully nice on the ice this holiday season as the Western Conference leaders from the Rose City certainly have their stockings and sticks hung with care for Saturday night’s main event.

“When it comes down to it, we want to get the goal, we want to get the bears going,” said Robbie Fromm-Delorme, who scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal in 2021.

Fromm-Delorme, a 20-year-old fifth-year Hawk out of Richmond D.C. notched the wrap-around goal in the 8th minute to send those gifts raining down to pause the game for that magical cause.

“I think just trying to avoid getting hit is the big thing,” Fromm-Delorme. “I actually fell into the boards but just to see all the bears come down you know, it’s a fun feeling, and I am honored to be one of the guys to be able to have that feeling.”

Asked if there’s any internal bets on what player will get the Teddy Bear Toss Goal, Fromm-Delorme said every year.

“Last year we actually had a pretty big pot so I spent all of that money pretty quickly so It’s a lot of fun. The guys really enjoy it, it’s something we look forward to every year.”

The Rosebuds love loading them up and you know the children receiving the gift will be loving them up and to spice up the night, second place Seattle will be in the near sold-out barn as the Hawks look to break their all-time teddy toss record of more than 16,000, starting at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Memorial Coliseum.

