Serious head-on crash closes Highway 26 west of Banks

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - All lanes of Highway 26 are closed Friday morning due to a serious injury crash.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened just before 10 a.m. on the highway at milepost 31, about halfway between the Portland metro area to Seaside.

According to Metro West Ambulance, two people were injured in a head-on crash. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time. One person was entrapped and was rescued by emergency crews.

Highway 26 is expected to be closed for several hours. Highway 20 remains closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for landslide repair, and alternate routes are much longer, according to ODOT.

SEE ALSO: One Hwy 30 lane open nights only as landslide cleanup continues

Drivers should expect long delays or avoid travel at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.