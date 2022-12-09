Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:47 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema said she has changed her party affiliation from Democratic to independent.

Sinema said the affiliation switch is a truer reflection of where she stands, as she “never really fit into a box of any political party.”

She announced the switch in interviews she gave to CNN and Politico on Thursday and an op-ed printed in the Arizona Republic on Friday.

Sinema said she informed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday, but she said this decision will not affect the operation of the divided Senate, where Democrats were expected to hold a 51-49 majority next year.

That number includes two other independents that caucus with the Democrats - Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Angus King of Maine.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

After months in Russian custody, Brittney Griner has made it back to the United States.
RAW: Brittney Griner arrives in US
Apples are washed and inspected at the BelleHarvest packing and storage facility, Oct. 4, 2022...
Fight to curb food waste increasingly turns to science
WNBA star Brittney Griner deplanes at Kelly Field in San Antonio, Texas, following her release...
Brittney Griner back home in US after Russian prisoner swap
Police have released a photo of a vehicle they want to track down that may be connected to the...
Police seek car seen near site where 4 college students killed