Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a crash in southeast Portland.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast 118th and Southeast Division Street. Police said a vehicle was eastbound on SE Division when the driver lost control and spun into a utility pole.

Two men inside the vehicle were found pinned in and unconscious. Police said they were taken to OHSU with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were released.

