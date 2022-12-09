Two people hospitalized after crash in SE Portland
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 9:10 AM PST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital early Friday morning following a crash in southeast Portland.
Just after 1:30 a.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash at Southeast 118th and Southeast Division Street. Police said a vehicle was eastbound on SE Division when the driver lost control and spun into a utility pole.
SEE ALSO: Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws
Two men inside the vehicle were found pinned in and unconscious. Police said they were taken to OHSU with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were released.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.