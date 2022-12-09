Very Wet Friday Ahead

Good morning! It’s a showery start to our Friday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, and still pretty snowy in the Cascades & highest points of the Coast Range. Our snow level is around 2,000 feet, and will climb to about 2,500-3,000 feet later today. Between the mid to late morning, showers will start to pass through more frequently. Eventually, showers will transition to a steady rain. It’s going to be a very wet & breezy afternoon/evening, so be prepared for soggy conditions on our P.M. commute. Temperatures won’t move much today. We should top out somewhere between the low to mid 40s.

Winter storm warnings and advisories are posted for the Cascades, where a lot more snow will be accumulating. This morning, we’re only expecting another 1-3 inches or so, but with precipitation ramping up later today, we’ll pick up an additional 6-12″ above 2,500 feet. Be prepared for tough traveling conditions through the Cascade Passes. A wintry mix will likely occur at river level through the Gorge, while the upper Hood River Valley can expect at least 4-8″ of additional snow.

Rain will transition back to on & off showers on Saturday, with a few showers lingering into Sunday morning. Sunday definitely looks like the drier day of the weekend. Highs should range between the mid to upper 40s Saturday & Sunday.

High pressure looks like it will dominate our weather pattern for the first half of next week. Expect mainly dry conditions Monday through Thursday, with gradually cooling temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach 40 degrees between mid to late week, with sub-freezing nights. A gusty east wind will make it feel even chillier out there.

Have a great Friday!

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.