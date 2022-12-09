Wanted: Driver knocks over light pole in Woodburn, leaves scene

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a driver who knocked over a parking lot light pole and then left the scene in Woodburn on Tuesday, according to the Woodburn Police Department.

At about 6 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck pulling a large flatbed trailer collided with the pole in a parking lot at 960 North Pacific Highway. The pole fell over but the truck drove away, police said.

Image of truck. (Woodburn Police Department)

Police are asking for help finding the driver or passenger:

Driver:

Hispanic man between the ages of 25-35.

Wore an orange Nike hoodie and dark grey Ariat ball cap.

Passenger:

Hispanic man between the ages of 35-45.

Wore all-gray clothing.

Anyone with information on either of the two men or truck is asked to contact Officer Josh Mitchell, Woodburn Police, at 503-982-2345.

