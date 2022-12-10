Missing 14-year-old Eugene boy found safe

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A 14-year-old boy who has been missing from his Eugene home since Thursday evening has been found safe, according to the Eugene Police Department.

Police said Josiah Isiaih Johnson had last been seen at about 5 p.m. when he was heading to a storage unit. According to his family, Johnson is diabetic and he does not have his insulin with him.

Johnson has gone missing twice in the last few days, police said. Once about a week ago and then earlier this week. Both times he was found in Springfield.

The Eugene P.D. announced just before 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.