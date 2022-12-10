2 dead in shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people have died in a shooting in northeast Portland on Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said just before 9 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 3600 block of northeast Alameda Street. They said two adults there died in a shooting. They did not say what led up to the shooting.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made. Homicide detectives will be investigating.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

