Body found in Powell Butte Nature Park under ‘suspicious circumstances’: PPB

PORTLAND Ore (KPTV) – An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Friday afternoon in Powell Butte Nature Park, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers from the East Precinct responded to the area at 3:16 p.m. after receiving reports of a body found.

SEE ALSO: Family of Tigard man killed by police releases body camera footage

The Portland Homicide Unit was deployed shortly after due to “suspicious circumstances” around the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joe Corona Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 22-326621.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.