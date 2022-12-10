Body of woman found in Portland remains unidentified, Medical Examiner says.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the body of a woman who died Nov. 28 in Portland.

The Medical Examiner describes the woman as white, between the ages of 20 and 40 years old. They say she also was about 5′4″ tall, weighing 139 pounds. She had medium to long brown hair with brown eyes.

The woman also had pierced ears, with scars on both forearms and the following tattoos:

Right wrist: Faith Hope Love

Left wrist: Amirah

Right Shoulder: Black and red butterfly

Depiction of the woman's tattoos. (Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office)

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at (503) 988-0055 and reference case number #MU-221128-812.

