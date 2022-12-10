Police: 1 taken to hospital after exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland

A person was injured in a downtown Portland shooting early Saturday morning.
A person was injured in a downtown Portland shooting early Saturday morning.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 12:49 PM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead in shooting in NE Portland, no suspects sought

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found a person in a parking lot who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A gun was found nearby.

Police said they believe the victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect left the scene and has not been found. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention ECST and reference case number 22-326962.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Salvation Army is hoping to have families "adopted" to help provide gifts for the holidays.
Salvation Army seeking sponsors for families in need for the holidays
Salvation Army seeking help providing for families in need for the holidays
Homicide detectives are investigating on NE Alameda Street after two adults were killed in a...
2 dead in shooting in NE Portland, no suspects sought
Portland General Electric.
Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon