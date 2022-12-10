Police: 1 taken to hospital after exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person was injured in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found a person in a parking lot who had been shot. The person was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A gun was found nearby.

Police said they believe the victim exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect left the scene and has not been found. Police have not released a description of the suspect.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team responded to investigate. If anyone has any information, you’re asked to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attention ECST and reference case number 22-326962.

