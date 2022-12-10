Portland man pleads guilty to 27 child sex abuse charges

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A Portland man was sentenced to 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to 27 child sex abuse charges on Friday.

John Thomas Damron III, 36, pled guilty to the charges stemming from incidents between 2018 and 2021 involving eight girls between 14 and 17 years old, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said.

Damron would use social media to target and groom his victims, the D.A.’s Office said, luring them with vape products, marijuana, alcohol, food and money.

“He sent instructions and scripts for the victims to act out and read as they provided him sexual images and videos,” the D.A.’s Office said. “He used common applications such as Snapchat and Instagram to identify and contact his victims.”

The D.A.’s Office said Damron would then lure victims to his home in NE Portland and to hotel rooms where he would offer money, alcohol, marijuana and other products to perform sex acts on camera.

A search at his home by the Portland Police Bureau found multiple electronic devices with “hundreds” of images and videos collected by Damron.

On Friday, Damron pleaded guilty to the following:

14 counts of Using a Child in Display

Sex Abuse in the Third Degree

Online Sexual Corruption

Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree

9 counts of Sodomy in the Third Degree

Rape in the Third Degree

Damron was sentenced to 22 years in prison with post-prison supervision and sex offender registration.

