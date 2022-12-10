Portland police names released within 15 days of shootings, in-custody deaths under new PPB policy

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau will now release the names of bureau members involved with the use of deadly force and in-custody deaths within 15 days unless there is a “credible security threat,” PPB announced Friday.

Chief Chuck Lovell will use an executive order to update PPB policy. The policies for reporting and investigating deadly force incidents can be found here.

Lovell said the new rules are the right balance between transparence and security and thanked the community for patience while they considered the policy changes.

SEE ALSO: Family of Tigard man killed by police releases body camera footage

“No matter the circumstances, a police use of deadly force incident has wide-reaching impact on the community member involved, that person’s family and friends, the wider community, and of course the PPB membership,” Lovell said. “We owe it to everyone to enact a fair policy that considers them all. I believe this policy change is reasonable and responsible.”

In July, the FBI asked PPB to withhold names of officers connected to deadly events while they investigated “credible security threats” after members were doxed, PPB said.

The FBI has finished the investigation, allowing for the policy change according to PPB and they have now released the names of officers connected to deaths since July.

July 27 at the 100 block of Southeast 126th Avenue: Officer Joshua Dyk (four years with PPB) was involved. This case is currently being reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney. Dyk is on administrative leave.

Aug. 16 at Southeast 80th Avenue and Southeast Lambert Street: Sergeant Charles Elam (13 years with PPB), Officer Amy Li (five years with PPB) and Officer Christopher Baten (two years with PPB) were involved. The Multnomah County District Attorney determined the officers’ actions were not criminal. Elam and Li returned to duty. Baten resigned Sept. 30.

Oct. 14 at Southwest 12th Avenue and Southwest Jefferson Street: Officer Jonah Gellman (three years with PPB) was involved. The Multnomah County District Attorney determined the officer’s actions were not criminal. Gellman returned to duty.

Nov. 7 at Harrison Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street: Officer Erik Daniels (23 years with PPB), Officer Joshua Howery (21 years with PPB) and Officer Mark Piombo (16 years with PPB) were involved. This case is currently being reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney. The officers are on administrative leave.

Nov. 19 at the 2900 block of Southeast Steele Street: Officer Christopher Sathoff (four years with PPB) was involved. This case has yet not been reviewed by the Multnomah County District Attorney. Sathoff is on administrative leave.

Once an investigation and any legal processes are complete, the files and any grand jury transcripts will be posted on Bureau’s Open Data page.

SEE ALSO: 1 person dead after ‘possible stabbing’ in SE Portland

Police shared the below flowchart: “Use of Deadly Force Timeline” [Link to High Quality Version]

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.