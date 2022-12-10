Salvation Army seeking sponsors for families in need for the holidays

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Salvation Army needs your help to make the season brighter for families in need.

The Adopt-A-Family program is happening now. People can help local families by “adopting” them and helping fulfill their holiday wish lists. It could be toys for the kids or essentials for the family like clothing, car seats, blankets or household items.

The Salvation Army said the program is growing as the need increases. It’s seeing many first-time families in need of support right now, including refugees.

“We are seeing refugees from a variety of areas coming to us specifically to receive support from us for this time of year,” Capt. John Morrow said. “We’re privileged to be able to assist with this. Because we want the children to be able to have a normal Christmas. We want the practical items for the families to be there for them as well. It’s hard enough to relocate and practically live out of your suitcase. If we can alleviate that pressure a little bit for families to settle in, we’re happy to do so.”

SEE ALSO: Portland food pantries see record numbers of people looking for help ahead of Thanksgiving

The program hopes to help 200 families this year. If you’d like to adopt a family this holiday season, contact the Salvation Army.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.