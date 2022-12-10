Saturday Stays Soggy

Good Saturday morning!

It has been a wet start to the day, and we are going to continue to see frequent showers through the day today. Things will be wet and soggy until late tonight. We also have a little bit of that breezy south wind still sticking around this morning, but that should be calming down into this evening. High temperatures today should reach the mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow, we will see a few showers lingering around in the morning, but the weather will start turning drier. Temperatures remain in the mid 40s.

Today and tomorrow will continue to see some snow falling in the Cascades as well. Today we see only a couple more inches likely before we start to see a mix of precipitation as the snow level climbs to about 4,000′. Roads are snowy this morning but should be better through the day. Tomorrow will likely see another 1-4″ fall with scattered snow showers, but drier weather will move in and roads will continue to clear and get better.

Next week looks like we should be seeing some much drier and sunnier weather, but temperatures will also be cooling. Highs will likely only reach the low 40s and upper 30s. A gusty east wind will pick up too, making things feel chillier. Lows will also be quite cold next week, dropping below freezing. In areas that get that gusty east wind, temperatures will be a bit more mild, but in spots with calm wind, expect some really chilly nights!

