Very wet tonight, showers continue Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It is very wet out there. We saw lighter showers in the morning, but things have picked up this afternoon. Light to moderate rain is pushing through the region and will be with us through the night. So far, areas around the metro have picked up at least a quarter inch (as of 5 p.m.), with another half inch of rainfall likely by the time we wake up tomorrow morning.

It is dumping snow in the Cascades! Passes will be tricky to navigate this evening as another foot or so is expected to fall around pass level through tomorrow morning. The snow level will continue to rise, so rain will start to mix in for the lower elevations. Passes should be in better shape tomorrow afternoon. Snow reports for the central Gorge are in the 1-5 inch range.

Saturday still looks quite wet. Plan on frequent showers eventually tapering off at night, and high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You might see a lingering shower Sunday morning, but the second half of the day looks dry.

Drier weather will prevail next week, too, as a high pressure takes over. There will be a cooling trend, too, so things will feel pretty chilly by the end of the week. Temperatures may struggle to reach 40 degrees both Thursday and Friday, plus a strong east wind will make things feel even colder. Overnight lows will drop below freezing by midweek.

