Weather knocks out power to thousands in NW Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many in northwest Oregon are waking up without power on Saturday morning.

Between Portland General Electric and Pacific Power, more than 4,000 customers are in the dark as of just after 9 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Saturday Stays Soggy

The biggest problem area is on the coast in Warrenton. Pacific Power said nearly 1,200 customers are without power. The outage is caused by trees.

PGE reported nearly 2,300 customers without power in its service area closer to the metro area. It listed high winds as the cause of some of the outages.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.