3 dogs rescued from SE Portland house fire
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued three dogs in a house fire in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.
Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a house on fire near Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They extinguished the bulk of the fire. They searched the home and rescued three dogs inside.
SEE ALSO: Man, 83, sleeps overnight in trunk before being rescued near Kelso
Everyone inside the home got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.
PF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.