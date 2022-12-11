3 dogs rescued from SE Portland house fire

Firefighters rescued three dogs from a house fire in SE Portland on Sunday morning.
Firefighters rescued three dogs from a house fire in SE Portland on Sunday morning.(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:38 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued three dogs in a house fire in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a house on fire near Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They extinguished the bulk of the fire. They searched the home and rescued three dogs inside.

SEE ALSO: Man, 83, sleeps overnight in trunk before being rescued near Kelso

Everyone inside the home got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

PF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sheriff's deputies arrested a Vancouver man after one of their patrol cars was hit blocking a...
Vancouver man arrested for DUI after pickup hits sheriff’s office patrol car
‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to have Christmas?’: Volunteers deliver trees, ornaments to families...
‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to have Christmas?’: Volunteers deliver trees, ornaments to families in need
‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to have Christmas?’: Volunteers deliver trees, ornaments to families...
‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to have Christmas?’: Volunteers deliver trees, ornaments to families in need
‘Human life is the greatest gift we have’: Neighbors shocked, sad after 2 die in NE Portland...
‘Human life is the greatest gift we have’: Neighbors shocked, sad after 2 die in NE Portland shooting