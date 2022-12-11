3 dogs rescued from SE Portland house fire

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters rescued three dogs in a house fire in southeast Portland on Sunday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 4 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to a house on fire near Southeast 117th Avenue and Southeast Bush Street. They extinguished the bulk of the fire. They searched the home and rescued three dogs inside.

Everyone inside the home got out safely. The Red Cross is assisting the homeowner.

PF&R said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

