6 arrested after police run ‘shoplifting blitz’ in Beaverton

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Six people were arrested Friday after police and loss-prevention employees ran a “shoplifting blitz” at a Beaverton Target, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said they spent eight hours watching for people actively shoplifting at the store on Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway at during an enforcement “blitz.”

Throughout the day, six people were arrested and police said they also recovered 35 illegal Oxycodone pills, cleared several arrest warrants and recovered solen property from a Portland retail store.

People arrested:

33-year-old Onne Burton of Portland for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

40-year-old Anastasia O’Neal of Portland for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

40-year-old Nazario Bazan, Jr. of Portland for theft.

29-year-old Dylan Harrison of Austin, Texas for theft, possession of controlled substance and an outstanding arrest warrant for theft.

29-year-old Seth Allen of Medina, N.Y. for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

29-year-old Joey Persinger of Sweet Home for theft and an outstanding arrest warrant for probation violation.

