Drier Weather Arrives Midday Sunday

Good morning!

It’s been a mostly dry morning so far, but we will likely see a few showers early on today. That will be especially true if you live east of I-5 and closer to the Cascades. After a few light showers this morning, everyone should be drier for the second half of the day. High temperatures will be back into mid 40s. Expect to be mostly cloudy through the day today. Mt. Hood will see some snow showers through the day, picking up an additional 1-4″.

Tomorrow will begin a much drier period for us, though there is still a chance we see a light shower early in the morning. The rest of the day will be dry and clouds should be clearing out into the evening. By Tuesday we’re starting to see clearer and sunnier skies through the day. We also expect a gusty east wind to pick up by the middle of the day Tuesday.

The rest of the week will feature cooler temperatures and chilly overnight lows. The east wind will also stick around, making things feel cooler. You should see plenty of sunshine through the week and we will be staying dry. This also means no snow is expected at the mountain this coming week.

