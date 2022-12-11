Drying out Sunday afternoon, mainly dry week ahead

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The wet weather is winding down this evening. We got a little over a half inch of rain at the Portland International Airport on Saturday, and our high temperature hit 47 degrees. Salem was in the low 50s.

We’ll see some light rain picking up early tomorrow morning in the metro area, but it should fizzle out in the early afternoon. Plan on cloudy skies the rest of the day and high temperatures topping out in the mid 40s. The ski resorts will continue to see some light snow accumulation tomorrow (1-4 inches), but the passes don’t look messy anymore. The snow level will be around 2,500 to 3,000 feet.

Besides a slight chance for an evening shower in Portland, the second half of Sunday will kick off a dry streak that should last all of next week. We’ll still see some clouds lingering on Monday, but the rest of the week looks mainly sunny heading into Saturday. It will be getting quite cold as chilly air streams in from Canada. Overnight lows will dip below freezing by midweek, and our high temperatures will struggle to reach 40 degrees by the end of the week. We’re in for the coldest nights of the season, so far. It’ll feel even chillier out there with the strong east wind that will also be with us through the week.

