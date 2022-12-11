Oregon State coach Smith gets 6-year contract extension

CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - Jonathan Smith led the Oregon State Beavers football team to their best season in a decade this year.

It has earned OSU alum a raise. Smith will make $4.85 million in 2023 and is signed through 2029 with a six-year deal worth $30.6 million.

SEE ALSO: ‘Success turned out the way I always hoped’: Beavers’ Jack Colletto reflects on career after most versatile player award

The assistant coaches and support staff all received raises as well.

Smith was named Pac-12 co-coach of the year after his fifth season at the helm in Corvallis.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.