Suspect arrested after trying to leave scene of deadly crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver man was arrested after causing a deadly crash and trying to run from the scene early Sunday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said at 1:42 a.m. Sunday, a Vancouver police officer tried to make a traffic stop on a suspected impaired driver on East 18th Street near General Anderson Avenue. The vehicle did not stop for several blocks, drove at normal speeds, but then suddenly sped away. The officer did not pursue the vehicle and continued at normal speeds.

The officer saw the vehicle approaching E 18th Ave. and Brandt Road, which is a four-way stop. Another car drove through the intersection going southbound before the other vehicle approached. The approaching vehicle T-boned into the driver’s side of the car going through the intersection.

When the officer got to the scene, the man driving the original vehicle was attempting to run away. Vancouver police officers were able to catch him. The driver, identified as 39-year-old Neios Soien of Vancouver, was taken to the hospital with injuries from the crash. Officers said he showed signs of impairment.

Officers found the driver of the car going through the intersection had died. He has been identified as 58-year-old Darrell Shoote of Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit responded and investigated. After Soien was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

· Vehicular Homicide

· Hit and Run – Death

· DUI

· DWLS III

· Driving without an ignition interlock device

