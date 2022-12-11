Vancouver man arrested for DUI after pickup hits sheriff’s office patrol car

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested a Vancouver man for DUI after he ran into one of their patrol cars blocking a crash scene early Sunday morning.

CCSO said just before 2 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to assist Washington State Patrol with a serious crash on Northeast 117th Avenue just south of Northeast Padden Parkway. Traffic was completely blocked to allow paramedics to reach patients.

A trooper noticed one of the stopped drivers appeared to be passed out in his pickup truck. The truck then rolled forward and hit a sheriff’s office patrol car. There was no one in the car at the time and there were no injuries.

Deputies arrested the driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old Felagai Moananu of Vancouver, for driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs.

