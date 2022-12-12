3 men dead, woman hospitalized after apparent murder-suicide in SE Portland

Three people have died and another person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday evening.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:17 PM PST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Three people have died and another person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in the Centennial neighborhood Sunday evening, according to Portland Police Bureau.

At about 6:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 16600 block of Southeast Main Street. Police said three men were found dead at the scene. A woman was injured during the disturbance and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known.

The identities of the men killed have not been released at this time.

At one point during the police response, 32 police units, including K-9, drone and tactical units were on scene.

According to police, there are no outstanding suspects. Investigators are now calling the incident a murder-suicide.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit have responded to the scene for the investigation. No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0457 or Detective Sean Macomber at Sean.Macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0404.

