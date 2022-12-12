Best of Portland’s food and brew scene come together at Grand Fir Brewing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Award-winning brew master Whitney Burnside and Top Chef competitor Doug Adams have come together to open their own brewpub in Southeast Portland!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the food and brew couple to learn more about what they’re serving up.

For hours and location head to their website.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.