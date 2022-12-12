Breaking: 1 hospitalized after SE Portland shooting, at least 32 police units on scene

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police and firefighters responded to a shooting on Southeast Main Street in Portland Sunday evening, according to a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson.

Police responded at about 6:45 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the 16600 block of SE Main. At least 32 police units were at the scene Sunday evening, as well as multiple Gresham fire and medical units.

Firefighters said one person was taken to a trauma center but could give no further details at this time. Portland police have not yet responded to requests for information.

This is a developing story and FOX 12 will update as available.

