‘Can’t make sense of the senseless’: 10 years on, family still mourns man shot in Clackamas mall

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - Ten years ago Sunday, 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Roberts fired 17 shots at the Clackamas Town Center.

One of those bullets killed Steven Forsyth – a 45-year-old man and father of two. Forsyth’s brother-in-law, Paul Kemp, said the pain never fully goes away.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you, or someone in your family, or a friend and when it does, no one is prepared for it,” Kemp said. “You know - it’s easy to go back to that moment.”

SEE ALSO: Blinded by headlights, driver veers into creek near Kelso, sleeps overnight in trunk before rescue

Kemp was at work when he heard there was a shooting on the radio. Soon after, he answered his phone.

“I couldn’t understand what she was saying,” Kemp said.

Eventually, he understood that his wife’s brother had been working at a kiosk inside the Clackamas Town Center where the shooting happened. And she hadn’t heard from him.

“I was going to see Steve that afternoon, after work,” Kemp said.

The shooter’s motive was never determined.

“People said you cannot make sense out of the senseless,” Kemp said. “We were not the only ones impacted. They said there were 10,000 people in the mall.”

He visited the mall where Forsyth died on Sunday – as he does every year. And checks in on the people he’s met because of the tragedy.

“Just to check in and see how those people were doing, because it’s traumatizing for everybody,” Kemp said.

SEE ALSO: Deputies rescue man who drove station wagon into snow in Tillamook State Forest

Kemp and his brother-in-law both had children about the same age who have been deeply affected by the Forsyth’s death.

“There’s school shootings all the time. They’ve already had one family member killed in a mall,” Kemp said. “It’s pretty real, because it’s not uncommon for them anymore – it has already happened.”

Kemp said Forsyth has missed so much - and been missed so much - over the last 10 years.

“We had a hell of a lot of fun together with the kids,” he said. “I don’t think [time heals wounds] - they’re just not as fresh as they were.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.