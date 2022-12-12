‘Cats Find You’: Sticky the Kitty inspires another book

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A cat who was the victim of cruel animal abuse has inspired yet another book.

Sticky the Kitty is the star of a series of children’s books, and now he is the subject of a new book aimed at grown ups.

It all started in 2018 when Chuck Hawley found a kitten stuck to the middle of a road just outside of Salem. He said it looked like someone had covered the kitten in rubber cement, and Hawley had to peel the kitten’s little paws off the pavement.

SEE ALSO: ‘Can’t make sense of the senseless’: 10 years on, family still mourns man shot in Clackamas mall

Hawley and his wife adopted the kitten, and now Sticky has been immortalized in a series of books.

Hawley wrote a children’s book about Sticky in 2018, and that has led to a whole bunch of titles including “A Very Sticky Christmas.” His new book is called “Cats Find You” - but this one is not a kid’s book. Hawley writes about growing up lonely, without a dad and struggling to feel like someone, when he says Sticky changed his life.

As the title suggests, Hawley says Sticky actually found him. He says the book isn’t really about him of the cat, it’s about the amazing things people can do with a simple act of kindness.

The book also illustrates how Hawley heard from people inspired by Sticky. One of those was a teacher in a Syrian warzone who used the Sticky books to lift up the spirits of her young students.

In an interview with FOX 12 last year, Hawley shared another example on how Sticky’s story has impacted people in a positive way.

“The first phone call I got was from an adult therapist. She specializes in split personalities and multiple personalities, and in that specialty, she specializes in adults that have a child personality, and she told me she tried to read every kind of book to them and they wouldn’t respond, then they read my book and they were willing to talk about everything,” Hawley said. “I said, ‘Why do you think that is?’ and she said ‘I just think they feel safe.’”

SEE ALSO: Field trip to remember: 84 middle schoolers head to Texas for tournament at US Army Bowl

“Cats Find You” is now on sale and available on major outlets like Amazon. The book is also available at stickythekitty.com where you can find every Stick book and other gifts including a brand new stuffed Sticky the Kitty plush toy.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.