Drier Week Ahead, Turning Colder

Good morning! We’re kicking off the week with mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog. An area of low pressure is moving out of the region and over the Great Basin, but moisture wrapping around the system is keeping snow showers around in the Cascades and across portions of central & eastern Oregon. Snow will wind down throughout the day, while conditions stay mainly dry west of the Cascades. Having said that, spots of drizzle can’t be ruled out today. We’ll be stuck under a pretty strong inversion in our western valleys, so clouds will be stubborn to clear. Highs should only reach the low to mid 40s across the metro area. Conditions will turn a bit cooler tonight, with more valley locations dropping to/below freezing. Stubborn cloud cover will only allow temps to rebound into the upper 30s and low 40s on Tuesday.

What can we expect the rest of the week? Pretty dry weather, along with gradually cooling temperatures & a breezy east wind. High pressure will be building overhead, blocking any weather systems from delivering precipitation from the west. Northerly flow out of Canada will also bring multiple surges of modified arctic air into the Northwest. The coldest air will flow across central & eastern Oregon, strengthening high pressure near ground level. This is what will kickstart the east wind through the Gorge, and eventually over the Cascades later this week. The east wind looks like it will be around between Wednesday & Friday, especially for locations exposed to the mouth of the Columbia River Gorge. Highs will eventually dip into the mid to upper 30s toward the end of the week, with overnight lows trending into the 20s. Locations that are more wind-sheltered have even colder nights ahead, likely dropping into the low 20s and potentially upper teens. Take the time to cover up outdoor faucets. We’ll be experiencing longer stretches below freezing this week.

The east wind should ease up a bit this weekend, with a bit more cloud cover streaming in. It’s possible a few showers sneak in Sunday. Aside from that, I don’t see any significant rain, wind or mountain snow coming over the next week or so.

Stay warm out there, and have a great Monday!

