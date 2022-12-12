Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek announces statewide ‘listening tour’

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Governor-elect Tina Kotek has announced plans to visit every county in Oregon as part of a listening tour across the state.

The announcement came as the former Oregon Speaker of the House delivered the keynote address at the Oregon Business Council’s 20th annual Oregon Leadership Summit on Monday.

Kotek says she plans to visit every county in Oregon within her first year as part of the listening tour referred to as “One Oregon.” According to the governor-elect, the tour will focus on building strong partnerships across the state, with a focus on housing mental health, addiction care and education.

Kotek received 46.9% of the vote in November’s gubernatorial election, defeating Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson.

The speaking tour is expected to begin in Yamhill and Douglas counties.

