Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot.

With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves.

The operation led to the arrests of

Katrina Bremer, age 44, of Estacada. Arrested on an out-of-state burglary warrant.

David Gordon, age 39, of Washington state. Charged with third-degree theft.

Brandy Clark, age 32, of Washington state. Charged with third-degree theft for return fraud.

Luis Ruiz of Troutdale, 33. Charged with second-degree theft and an outstanding warrant.

All four were booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

