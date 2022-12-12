Oregon City police arrest 4 in retail theft operation

Police lights graphic.
Police lights graphic.(MGN)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OREGON CITY, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon City police arrested four people Friday as part of a retail theft operation at a Home Depot.

With the holiday shopping season, there has been a rise in thefts. Oregon City officers worked with loss prevention employees to target thieves.

The operation led to the arrests of

  • Katrina Bremer, age 44, of Estacada. Arrested on an out-of-state burglary warrant.
  • David Gordon, age 39, of Washington state. Charged with third-degree theft.
  • Brandy Clark, age 32, of Washington state. Charged with third-degree theft for return fraud.
  • Luis Ruiz of Troutdale, 33. Charged with second-degree theft and an outstanding warrant.

All four were booked into the Clackamas County Jail.

