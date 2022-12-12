Staying mainly dry through the week

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a pretty gray day today, but we stayed mainly dry. There’s a slight chance of a shower this evening west of the Cascades. So far, the Portland International Airport has had no measurable rainfall, and we just saw trace amounts in Kelso and south of Portland. High temperatures are topped out in the mid 40s, but we’ll cool down a bit more quickly tonight. Overnight lows around the metro will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Some patchy fog may develop overnight in the valleys, and it’s possible we squeeze out some misty drizzle from the low clouds tomorrow morning, but besides that it’ll be a mainly dry Monday. We may even see some sunbreaks in the afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 40s. Tuesday will look similar, with even more sunshine in the afternoon.

The strong east wind will arrive on Wednesday, and our temperatures will get colder but not quite as cold as models were initially predicting. Plan on high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s between Wednesday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be down in the 20s by midweek. We will see quite a bit of sunshine west of the Cascades, though, and dry conditions!

