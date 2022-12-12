Student shot outside of Cleveland High School

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 16-year-old Cleveland High School student was shot and injured outside of the school Monday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools.

Central Precinct officers responded to the school after someone called 911 at about 12:34 p.m. The school immediately went into lockdown.

Officers found evidence of a shooting outside the school building. A witness said two cars may have been involved but neither car stayed at the scene.

At about 12:50, the 16-year-old walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators found out he was a student at Cleveland and was injured in the incident. The student is expected to recover.

“The safety of our students is our foremost priority and we stand in solidarity with those working to prevent senseless acts of gun violence in our community,” said PPS.

While police investigate, Southeast Franklin Street will be closed from Southeast 26th Avenue to Southeast 28th Avenue. The Portland Police Bureau is actively investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to call (503) 823-3333 or email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

No other information has been released at this time.

