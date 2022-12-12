Vancouver police seek help locating missing 66-year-old man

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Dennis Ray Nalley, 66, was last seen on Monday in the area of Northeast 138th and Northeast 44th Street. Police said family is worried because Nalley has some medical issues and uses a walker to get around.

Nalley is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with hazel eyes and gray hair. Police did not say what he was wearing when he went missing.

Anyone who sees Nalley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

