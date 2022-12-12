Woman found dead at Powell Butte Nature Park identified by police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman found dead in Powell Butte Nature Park last week has been identified by the Portland Police Bureau.

Police said 27-year-old Kathryn Muhlbach’s body was found on the afternoon of Dec. 9 in the park. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made at this time, and police have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at Jennifer.Hertzler@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-1040 or Detective Joe Corona at Joseph.Corona@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0508. Please reference case number 22-326621.

