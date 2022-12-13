2 dead in Mt. Angel murder-suicide, police confirm

MT. ANGEL Ore. (KPTV) – A murder-suicide in Mt. Angel has left two people dead, according to the Mt. Angel Police Department.

Officers with the Mt. Angel P.D. responded just before 6 p.m. Nov. 27 to a home in the 600 block of St. Mary’s Avenue on reports of a suicide attempt.

Arriving officers found Thomas Esson Ewing, 77, and Virginia Rae Ewing, 71, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. An investigation ruled Thomas Esson Ewing as the shooter.

A full investigation was conducted by the Mt. Angel Police Department with the assistance of Detectives from the Keizer Police Department, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office

