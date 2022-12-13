2 dogs, 2 cats presumed dead after house fire in rural La Center

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four family pets are believed to have died in house fire in rural La Center on Monday night, according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue.

Just after 8 p.m., crews responded to a fire in the 5600 block of Northeast 384th Street. The reporting caller, retired Vancouver Fire Department Battalion Chief Frank Mazna, indicated seeing a house across the field on fire.

First crews on scene found a two-story home fully-involved in fire. More water tenders were brought to the scene to help with water supply.

Officials said the fire was brought under control with defensive fire streams. Firefighters were able to keep the fire from extending to surrounding structures.

Five people, two adults and three children, were able to make it out safely and no injuries were reported. Officials said two dogs and two cats are unaccounted for and presumed lost in the fire.

Firefighters were able to help retrieve multiple rabbits from an enclosure outside the home.

The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The cause has not been determined at this time.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.