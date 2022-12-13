3 evaluated for smoke inhalation after two-alarm apartment fire in Beaverton
Published: Dec. 13, 2022
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Beaverton Tuesday morning.
At about 9:20 a.m., Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue crews responded to an apartment fire in the 11500 block of Southwest Davies Road. TVF&R said a garage fire had extended into a building.
TVF&R said the fire extended to the unit above the garage and into stock space as well as two other adjoining units.
Three people were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene but did not need to be taken to a hospital.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
