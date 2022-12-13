4 people injured in ‘unprovoked’ stabbing at La Center casino; suspect arrested

LA CENTER, Wash. (KPTV) - Four people were hospitalized after a stabbing at a casino in La Center late Monday night, and the suspect was arrested after a pursuit, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 11:47 p.m., multiple agencies responded to a stabbing attack with multiple people hurt at the New Phoenix and Last Frontier Casino. 911 callers reported at least three people had been stabbed in a random, unprovoked attack.

The sheriff’s office said four people were located with knife wounds and taken to area hospitals for treatment. All four are expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: Oregon State Police searching for two men wanted for Madras murder

During the investigation, detectives viewed surveillance video from the casino. The sheriff’s office said the video shows the suspect sitting at a poker table when he reached down and grabbed a knife. Without provocation or warning, according to the sheriff’s office, the suspect then began to stab the man sitting to his left about five times in the head and chest area.

According to the sheriff’s office, people tried to stop the man, but he began swinging the knife at them. The suspect then stabbed a woman who was sitting at the same poker table.

The suspect was then chased by a man outside into the parking lot. The man fell to the ground and the suspect appeared to stab him two times, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, described as a bald, heavy-set man, then fled the scene in a white Nissan sedan heading toward Interstate 5.

Just after 12 a.m., deputies located the vehicle traveling south on I-205. A pursuit began and the suspect continued south on I-205, exceeding speeds of 100 miles per hour, eventually taking the exit to Northeast Padden Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect continued on NE Padden Parkway at speeds between 90 to 110 mph. At one point, the vehicle slowed and deputies used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

SEE ALSO: Student shot outside of Cleveland High School; Tuesday classes canceled

The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Scott R. Harmier, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on four counts of first-degree assault.

No other details about the stabbing have been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.