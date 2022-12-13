Eugene man arrested, accused of sexually abusing child

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old man has been arrested for sexually abusing a child, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Dec. 12 when deputies received information that a child under the age of 12 had disclosed being sexually abused by a man she knew. The suspect was identified as Adam Jason Morgan, of Eugene.

During an investigation, deputies learned Morgan had sexually abused the child on multiple occasions.

Morgan was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail for first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree rape.

