Grand jury finds Portland police officer justified in death of 19-year-old man

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Portland police officer during a disturbance in the Centennial neighborhood in July.

The incident began on July 24 when officers responded to a report of a woman and a man, identified as 19-year-old Johnathan A. Worth, who were fighting at Southeast 148th and Southeast Clinton. While attempting to arrest Worth, police said he fired a shot. Officer Mina Cavalli-Singer returned fire, hitting and killing Worth.

A video of the incident shows two PPB officers struggling on the ground to arrest a suspect. Worth fires a gun in the air when on the ground. After a few more seconds pass, Cavalli-Singer fires six shots that hit Worth.

After an investigation, a grand jury returned a “not true bill” Monday, meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against Cavalli-Singer were not warranted.

