‘Holidays always increase the stress’: Portland metro sees rise in domestic violence cases

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve watched our news coverage this month, you’ve seen us report, unfortunately, on several domestic violence situations, including assault and murder-suicides.

Last week, Clark County deputies responded to a home in Salmon Creek after a woman caller told 911 operators her husband had just shot their infant child, shot her, and then shot himself.

The 6-month-old baby died two days later while his mom is still in critical condition in the hospital. A GoFundMe states they were both “the victims of a tragic act of domestic violence”.

“The holidays always increase the stress and whenever you have increased stress, you increase the severity and frequency of abuse,” said Stacey Womack, the Founder & Executive Director of Abuse Recovery Ministry and Services, or ARMS. “We are also having our third year of increased stress and now we are in the holidays with the inflation rates and all of that. You might have more people who are struggling with depression and perpetrators who are seriously depressed can be very dangerous in the sense of if they feel like life isn’t worth living.”

Every week ARMS has been helping hundreds of people experiencing domestic violence for over two decades. Womack calls domestic violence an equal opportunity offense and that it can happen to anyone.

“Every class experiences domestic abuse,” said Womack. “Most people don’t realize how big domestic abuse is. One in three women have experienced physical violence in their relationship and sexual violence in their relationship. Those are just what we know of. But most abuse isn’t physical; most of it is psychological and verbal.”

She says to anyone who may be experiencing domestic abuse:

“I’d want them to know there is hope,” said Womack. “I know there are times where it feels like there is no way out and there’s no solution to the situation, but there is. I can’t promise them that it will be easy, but there is a way out. Those who are experiencing abuse all they have to do is call us. They can join a group immediately. We have in-person groups and about 12 online groups they can join. There’s no cost, they don’t have to give us their real name, there is no intake. They can bring a female friend with them and keep coming as long as they want to.”

Those who want to contact ARMS can call 503-846-9284 or 866-262-9284 or send an email to info@abuserecovery.org.

“I was in a domestic violence situation for over twenty years,” said Mer’a Notman. “It was very severe. I’ve been shot, stabbed, lit on fire, poisoned. It was a long journey, but I was able to get out.”

Notman now helps others who find themselves in similar situations.

“The big thing is to just make a plan and follow through on it. Don’t be afraid. You really need to get help because their behavior is not going to change no matter how much you pray or try to hide it or try to fix it. The big thing is to seek help for your own safety as well as your kids. I wish I had gotten out a lot sooner for their sake. I always thought they were safe, I always thought it was just me. It wasn’t just me, it was the entire family.”

The Domestic Violence Resource Center (DVRC) provides also free and confidential advocacy, counseling, and shelter/housing services to those affected by domestic violence. Advocates are available to provide support, resources, and more 24/7 by calling our crisis line at (503) 469-8620 or toll-free at (866) 469-9600. In-person services are available at our main office located at 735 SW 158th Ave, Suite 100, Beaverton, OR 97006 during business hours, Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. For more information, visit www.dvrc-or.org.

If you or someone you know needs help you can always call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE. They are available 24-7, but they say they are experiencing longer wait times than normal.

You can also chat with someone online at thehotline.org.

Resources for domestic violence and sexual assault services in Multnomah County: https://www.multco.us/dv/domestic-and-sexual-violence-resource-page

Washington County: https://www.washingtoncountyor.gov/victim-services/domestic-abuse

Clackamas County: https://www.clackamas.us/cfcc/responding-to-domestic-violence

Clark County: https://clark.wa.gov/sheriff/domestic-violence

