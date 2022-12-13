More sunshine Wednesday, then wind and sun for Thursday/Friday

We’ve seen lots of clouds out there today since we have no drying wind and the atmosphere/ground is moist. I don’t expect any change this evening or overnight. Any area that sees clearing will quickly fog up like we saw this morning. And of course a foggy spot could be frosty too with some areas getting below freezing.

Things change a bit tomorrow as a dry easterly wind starts blowing out of the Gorge midday. That should push the fog/clouds out of just about all the metro area by late afternoon/evening. The first areas to go totally sunny will be east metro; you folks out there should see a mainly sunny Wednesday! Eventually everyone clears out by tomorrow evening.

That wind strengthens a bit Thursday and Friday for totally sunny skies in the metro area. The reason for the sunshine is a strong area of high pressure sitting to our west through Saturday. It blocks wet Pacific systems from moving inland. In fact there are no significant weather systems moving through our area through at least Monday.

(kptv)

Showers return Saturday night through at least Monday. At this point it appears it could be cold enough for mixed showers (rain+snow) on Monday, but that’s a bit in doubt as models keep pushing off cold air to just beyond our 7 day forecast. Sunday now looks too “warm” for mixed showers. So temperatures will be cooler than average over the next week, but for now we don’t see any sort of arctic blast for at least a week.

